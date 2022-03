The Giants came out in general manager Joe Schoen’s first free agency and quickly addressed two of their biggest needs: Offensive line and backup quarterback. They signed guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year deal, center Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal and quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal. They’ll need to clear some cap if they’re going to do anything else when free agency officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. — and trading/cutting cornerback James Bradberry is probably on the menu — but there are still plenty of holes to be filled on the roster.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO