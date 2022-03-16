Southampton v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals have been played and there are four cracking fixtures.Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the first quarter on Saturday with the other three playing out on Sunday. Crystal Palace host Everton, Manchester City will travel to Southampton and Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool.It will be a historic day for Forest as they are competing in the quarters for the first time since 1999. They knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester City to face Liverpool and manager Steve Cooper said of the tie: “I think it’s going to catch the imagination a...

SOCCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO