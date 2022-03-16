ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City travel to Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When is FA Cup semi-final draw and how can I watch?

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place after the quarter-finals have been played and there are four cracking fixtures.Middlesbrough take on Chelsea in the first quarter on Saturday with the other three playing out on Sunday. Crystal Palace host Everton, Manchester City will travel to Southampton and Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool.It will be a historic day for Forest as they are competing in the quarters for the first time since 1999. They knocked out Arsenal and holders Leicester City to face Liverpool and manager Steve Cooper said of the tie: “I think it’s going to catch the imagination a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
BBC

Nottm Forest v Liverpool: Who makes your FA Cup XI?

Liverpool face old foes Nottingham Forest for the first time in more than 20 years as they visit the City Ground in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. With Jurgen Klopp's side chasing an unprecedented European and domestic quadruple, should the Liverpool boss field his strongest possible XI?. Or, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Crystal Palace v Everton: Who makes your Toffees side?

Everton are back in action on Sunday when they face Crystal Palace in the last eight of the FA Cup. A much-needed win over Newcastle in the league will be a boost for Frank Lampard's side so who should make his starting XI as the Toffees look to make the semi-finals of the competition?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl hoping Southampton recapture form against Man City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl knows it will take a bit more than just refuelling his squad to get them back into top gear for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.After a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, the Saints were handed a reality check with three straight Premier League defeats – including one at home by relegation battlers Watford last weekend.While taking on City for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley brings with it a whole different set of problems to tackle, Hasenhuttl feels his players must quickly regain focus on fine tuning their own performance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague. Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Embattled Chelsea beats Lille to reach CL quarters

LILLE, France (AP) — Much remains uncertain about Chelsea’s future, but for now the reigning champion is through to the Champions League quarterfinals. U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal Wednesday to help the embattled Premier League club progress with a 2-1 win at Lille, and 4-1 on aggregate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham remain without Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp because of respective thigh and groin issues. Defender Japhet Tanganga is out for the season after surgery on his right knee. West Ham will continue to assess the fitness of those players involved in Thursday's extra-time win over Sevilla in the Europa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Sparks are going to fly' when City host Liverpool

Neutrals should sit back and enjoy what promises to be a thrilling title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, according to BBC football commentator Conor McNamara. City's gap at the top of the Premier League has been cut to just one point after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Arsenal on Wednesday, with the league's top two sides still to meet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Women 2-0 Reading Women: Match Report

The first two days of this week started well for my RoyaIs viewing, witnessing a rare win for the under-23s on Monday (vs Burnley) and an unexpected away draw for the men (vs Bournemouth) on Tuesday. After travelling the 250 miles from the South Coast to the North West, I...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves.Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.Wolves had threatened to sweep Leeds aside after a dominant first-half display in which goals from Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao gave them a 2-0 lead.But striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card after his 53rd-minute challenge on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy