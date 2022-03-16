ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Update: 9 dead in crash involving University of the Southwest van carrying student-athletes

By Erica Miller
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JycpJ_0eh3w0fF00

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Department of Public Safety has now released new information in a deadly crash that left seven University of the Southwest staff members and students dead. The school is located in Hobbs, New Mexico, and the van was headed back to Hobbs following a golf tournament in Texas.

According to DPS, the two vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115. The driver of a Dodge 2500 pickup truck was heading southbound, and for unknown reasons veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van carrying members of the golf team. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

Six students as well as one staff member died in the crash, according to DPS . University leaders earlier said Head Coach James Tyler was driving the van. Two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for care, those students are said to be in critical condition. Additionally, both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4yIV_0eh3w0fF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G256I_0eh3w0fF00

The University of the Southwest has confirmed multiple deaths after a 17-passanger van, owned by the school, crashed Tuesday evening.

In a statement, university leaders said, “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.”

The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland.

James was the head coach for both teams, it was his first year on the job.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6LjO_0eh3w0fF00
Courtesy: University of the Southwest

Further, the university said two surviving students have been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries. It is believed by campus leaders that the air-lifted students were the only students to survive. However, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said he is not yet able to confirm how many people died in the crash, nor have the identities of the victims been released.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a college van in rural Andrews County.

According to a DPS spokesman, the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. The head-on collision happened between a University of the Southwest bus or large passenger van and another vehicle.

At least one person has died. The total number of casualties has not been confirmed.

The road has been closed as crews investigate the crash and work to clear the scene. Drivers should expect the road to be closed for the next several hours.

According to the school, the bus/van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams. University leaders said the school is working to notify the families of all those involved in the crash. Additionally, the school will have counseling and religious services available to all students, faculty, and staff on campus.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Erin man arrested for choking someone, preventing emergency call

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Erin man has been arrested on multiple charges for an incident that occurred yesterday. Wade Smith, 52, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads for allegedly choking someone and preventing an emergency call. Smith’s charge is listed as Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. New York State Penal Code defines the […]
ERIN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Dodge, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
WETM 18 News

Avoca woman arrested for child endangerment; released

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in […]
AVOCA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Nexstar#Dps#Sh 115#Ford Transit#University Medical Center#District Crash Team
WETM 18 News

Mansfield woman arrested for stealing car, fleeing

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle from a home and fleeing last month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kylee Cooper, 21, of Mansfield P.a. was arrested for an incident that occurred on February 18, 2022. Cooper allegedly stole a 2010 Gray Nissan Maxima from a home on […]
MANSFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Oswego County parents arrested for death of son with cerebral palsy

(WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County teen, who had cerebral palsy, passed away last May, and nearly a year after his death, his mother and stepfather have been arrested Lisa Waldron and Anthony Waldron, the stepfather, have been charged for second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted for bringing razor blades, cocaine into Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for introducing several illegal items into Elmira Correctional Facility last year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Cande Coon was Indicted on multiple charges for an incident that occurred on April 23, 2021. The indictment states that Coon “knowingly and unlawfully” acted with another to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lane closures to begin Monday on I-86 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists are to be advised of upcoming lane closures on I-86 in Steuben County for the foreseeable future. Work is set to begin on Monday, March 21, on a bridge deck replacement project. The work will be taking place between Exit 36, Avoca, and Exit 37, Kanona, and is expected […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy