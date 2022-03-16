Hire, Get Hired, and Earn Revenue with This Job Board

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Mr. Keeler's neighborhood
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the barriers to starting a business being lower than ever, it's still difficult to find the right talent for your company or, on the flip side, find your dream job. Hiring (or getting hired) shouldn't be such an enormous hassle for so many people, especially since we're all ultimately trying...

www.timesunion.com

MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is Hiring!

Mike Bowman, President & CEO of Valley Forge Convention & Tourism Board with VFTCB mascot Monty. Join one of the leading destination marketing organizations in the country. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is looking for the right people to fill the following positions. Please email your resume to Jake Markezin at markezin@valleyforge.org.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in information technology, business, more

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock. JOB TITLE: Alumni and Development Systems Specialist. The Alumni and Development Systems Specialist is a position within Information Technology Services that works directly with the Associate Vice Chancellor for Advancement Services and end-users in the Office of Alumni and Development to deliver technical services, reporting, integration, configuration, and custom programming in support of our end users’ advancement/fundraising efforts.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 appoints new CFO

March 12, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 announced Thursday that Bob Reich has begun his new role as the chief financial officer for the company. Reich replaces former CFO Krish Venkataraman who will take a seat on the KnowBe4 Board of Directors. According to a release, Reich brings 25 years of business and management expertise to the new position. Reich most recently served as CFO of the Catalina Marketing Corporation. The release states that KnowBe4 is the world’s largest provider of online security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.
CLEARWATER, FL
NewsBreak
Jobs
KHON2

Need a new job? Hawaiian Airlines is hiring

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines (HA) announced a statewide hiring campaign on Thursday, March 10. The airline is looking to fill hundreds of full and part-time airport, operational, and administrative positions as it welcomes a new fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
HONOLULU, HI
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: Pilot announces $1B remodeling initiative

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Pilot announces details of its three-year remodeling plans; the Women Automotive Network releases diversity survey data; and Fayetteville State University honors successful supply chain interns. Pilot announces $1 billion remodeling initiative. Pilot Company,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Walmart aims to hire 50K workers, add new hubs

Walmart is planning to hire more than 50,000 U.S. workers for positions across its frontline and corporate office, the company announced Wednesday. The retailer aims to fill positions in its stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities during the fiscal first quarter, which lasts through April. It's also hiring thousands...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Becoming Bilingual In The Job Market Can Make You A Hot Commodity

You just learned from a prospective employer that you lost out on getting that job you so yearned for. It seems it was down to two of you equally qualified, but the other candidate had an edge: They could speak another language. Employers appreciate bilingual individuals as they could help the business itself and because of what it says about the employee.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Sourcing Journal

Pitney Bowes Inks $23 Million AI Robotics Expansion

Click here to read the full article. AI-powered robotics will help Pitney Bowes speed parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLevi's $5.8 Billion in Revenue Highest in 24 YearsLevi's Looks to the Public for Next Big IdeaLands' End Forecasts Q1 Net Loss on Higher Shipping CostsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

How Endeavor’s Virtual Pipeline Programs for Underrepresented Groups Has Become Its New Hiring Pool

Click here to read the full article. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Hollywood (and the world) slowed to a stop, leaving the team behind Endeavor’s pipeline initiatives at a loss. In an industry already rife with barriers to entry for people from underrepresented groups, how could these prospective talents get their foot in the door at agencies, studios and entertainment companies when the door literally no longer exists because everyone’s working from home? Those were the types of questions Romola Ratnam, Endeavor’s head of social impact, and Hilary Kidwell, director of social impact, (both pictured above), began to ask...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Unveils SaaS-based Business Communications Portfolio

Mavenir this week announced its complete Software as a Service (SaaS) based Business Communications portfolio, including customer engagement, business messaging, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Mavenir leverages its global expertise in mobile networks, its relationships with...
SOFTWARE

