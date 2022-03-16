ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Young Dolph’s Autopsy Report Reveals New Shocking Details About His Death

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJn7T_0eh3sdx300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0catQ6_0eh3sdx300

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center has released the autopsy report for the murder of Young Dolph, and it revealed some disturbing details.

Per FOX 13 Memphis , Young Dolph, born Adolph Thorton Jr., suffered 22 gunshot wounds that led to his tragic death, the autopsy revealed. The local news affiliates also state the report also includes wounds that entered and exited his body. They also revealed where the bullets hit.

Per F OX 13 Memphis :

The locations Young Dolph was shot include forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder the report said.

Bruh.

The beloved 36-year-old Memphis Hip-Hop star was tragically gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd while reportedly picking up cookies for his mom on Nov. 17, 2021. Two men, Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith , were charged in connection with Dolph’s murder. There is an active warrant out for the arrest of Shundale Barnett for his involvement in the murder.

Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been named as persons of interest by local law enforcement in the murder of Young Dolph. The death of the “100 Shots” crafter preceded the murder of another Memphis Hip-Hop star Snootie Wild . The rapper, also 36 at the time of his death, was gunned down in Houston earlier this month. Authorities are still searching for the suspects in his murder.

The rapper’s deaths are just part of the gun violence currently plaguing the nation.

Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty

Comments / 1

Breverly Hunter
1d ago

I’m trying to figure out what’s wrong with young adults today. Have they figured out that once you’re dead you’re dead forever, you’re not coming back. No they’ve taken a life and a mothers cry along with the family and they need to turn around, kiss their behind because they’re gone, Because once they find them if they don’t get the death penalty which I they should you’re gone for the rest of your life. Bad choices have real bad consequences. All young adults need to start making better choices. Go to school find something you like to do get your job and be happy.

Reply
2
Related
thesource.com

Caretaker Of Young Dolph’s Memorial Site Shot and Killed

According to several confirmed reports, one of the people who was responsible for taking care of the memorial site of slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph was also shot and killed this past week in Memphis. Friends of Jeremiah Taylor are in disbelief over the senseless killing of the young man...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Man Who Helped Restore Young Dolph’s Memorial Murdered In Memphis

Click here to read the full article. Jeremiah Taylor, a Memphis resident who helped restore and manage the upkeep of rap star Young Dolph’s memorial site after it was vandalized, was murdered last week. According to Fox 13, Taylor was found dead on Getwell Road in Memphis after being shot and killed. His death is now being investigated by the Memphis Police Department and no suspects have yet to be arrested. “Jeremiah was a great person,” said Memphis resident Frank Gottie, a longtime friend of Taylor. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Jason Mendez
E! News

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Dead at 27. New details surrounding Zoe Sozo Bethel's death have been revealed. Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died from blunt force trauma in Miami on Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tells E! News. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her manner of death as accidental, per the police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gun Violence#West Tennessee#Regional Forensic Center#Memphis Hip Hop#Makeda#Airways Blvd
WREG

Man pleads guilty to crimes against ex-girlfriends, baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to abusing two women and burning one of their children, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Latherio Richard pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary. The first incident happened in March 2019 when the infant son of his then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Toddler beaten to death, mom’s boyfriend found guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted following the death of a 2-year-old, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. A 29-year-old Whitehaven man, Marterrius Hite, has been convicted on charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, plus additional felony counts […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

15-Year Old Chicago Teen Shot 24 Times After Buying Snacks

Sincere Cole’s family is looking for answers and calling on the community to come forward with information after the 15-year-old was shot 24 times and killed in Chicago. According to local station WGN, Cole was shot near a Shell gas station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Saturday (Feb. 12) after purchasing snacks and refreshments. Chicago Police have, at least initially, declined comment and no witnesses have yet come forward with any info about potential suspects.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mama June's New Boyfriend Arrested

"Mama June" Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Gunned Down At 36

Not even four months after the death of Young Dolph, Memphis and the hip-hop community mourns the loss of another artist, who fell to gun violence. Rapper Snootie Wild, 36, was confirmed dead on Saturday (Feb. 26) after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday (Feb. 25). The tragedy was confirmed on his Instagram page, with the caption reading, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!”
MEMPHIS, TN
My Magic GR

Kodak Black’s Mom Gets a Sniper Gang Tattoo – Watch

Kodak Black's mom is making her Sniper Gang affiliation permanently known. In a video Kodak shared on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 24), the South Florida rapper's mother is seen getting Sniper Gang tattooed on her upper arm. The video can be found at the bottom of this post. "She's getting...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy