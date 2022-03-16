Krystal Daniels pleads no contest in disappearance of Baby Joe

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mother of a Dickson County boy who disappeared in 2018 and is presumed dead entered a no contest agreement with the State Wednesday just before her trial was set to begin.

Krystal Daniels was scheduled to stand trial this week in the death of her five-year-old son, Joe Clyde. Jury selection was set to begin Wednesday morning.

Instead, Krystal Daniels entered a no contest plea Wednesday to Count 1 of aggravated child abuse and received a 15 year sentence to serve at 85% and concurrently.

On Count 2, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, she received sentence of 12 years. Count 3, for filing a false report, she was sentenced to four years and Count 4, tampering of evidence, six years.

Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, enters no contest agreement in lieu of jury trial.

A jury found Krystal Daniels’ husband, Joseph Daniels, guilty on charges of felony murder , second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and evidence tampering in connection with the killing of Joe Clyde. He was sentenced to 51 years, served concurrently, in the death of his child.

Joseph Daniels called 911 around 6:22 a.m. on the morning of April 4, 2018 and said his son, Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe,” had “escaped” from the family’s residence on Garners Creek Road in Dickson County.

Two days later, in a recorded interview with law enforcement, he confessed to the fatal beating of his son , who had autism and was non-verbal, after the five-year-old had urinated on the floor of a bedroom. He told investigators that he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a rural area.

Multiple searches were conducted over the days, months and years that followed, but the child’s body has never been found.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.