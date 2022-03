The Arkansas Razorbacks face Vermont on Thursday, March 17, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The game will be live streamed on Sling TV, which offers a free trial. The Hogs (25-8) are fresh off an 82-64 win over Texas A&M in the SEC tournament final. They were also the No. 4 seed for the 1990 NCAA tournament, when they went to the title game but fell to Duke, 97-74.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO