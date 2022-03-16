These 10 Indiana donors gave over $1.3 million

In Indiana politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $29.6 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $1.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Indiana state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State:

Top 10 Indiana Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Woodrow A Myers$398,143

2Lawrence H Garatoni$153,000

3Deborah J Simon$150,000

4Payroll Deduction$109,210

5Maci and Eric Doden$106,710

6Robert Lauter$100,000

7Vicki and Rick L James$75,000

8Kathy and Allan B Hubbard$66,065

9Kathleen and Ronald Turpin$61,365

10Justin L Journay$57,700

The list of Indiana donors in this time period includes more than 360 individuals identified by name in the Indiana Secretary of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.