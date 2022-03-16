These 10 Indiana donors gave over $1.3 million
In Indiana politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $29.6 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $1.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Indiana state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State:
Top 10 Indiana Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)
RankDonor NameTotal Donations
1Woodrow A Myers$398,143
2Lawrence H Garatoni$153,000
3Deborah J Simon$150,000
4Payroll Deduction$109,210
5Maci and Eric Doden$106,710
6Robert Lauter$100,000
7Vicki and Rick L James$75,000
8Kathy and Allan B Hubbard$66,065
9Kathleen and Ronald Turpin$61,365
10Justin L Journay$57,700
The list of Indiana donors in this time period includes more than 360 individuals identified by name in the Indiana Secretary of State’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report NameReport Due Date
2022 Jan Semiannual1/19/2022
2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual7/15/2022
2022 Pre-Election10/17/2022
2022 Statewide Quarterly11/1/2022
2022 Annual Report1/18/2023
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.
