ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans coach Lovie Smith attends Georgia pro day

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LM0yd_0eh3r1j100

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was on campus at the Georgia Bulldogs’ pro day Wednesday.

On the same day the new league year kicks off, the fifth full-time coach in Texans history was at the national champion’s indoor practice facility taking in the pro day.

The Texans have a shot at some of the players Georgia has to offer. Linebacker Nakobe Dean may be too high of a pick for them at No. 3 overall, but edge rusher Travon Walker is working his way into the top-10 in mock drafts. Houston could also take a look at defensive lineman Jordan Davis early in the second round. Derion Kendrick could give the Texans help on the backend at cornerback. If the Texans want to address safety with a later pick, Lewis Cine is a player to keep in mind.

Smith told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2 that he feels his time at the University of Illinois from 2016-20 gives him an edge when it comes to evaluating college players.

“One good thing about my time in college. too, a lot of these guys we interviewed and kind of recruited them,” said Smith. “I feel like I have a head start on some of that, too. There’s a lot of value you can get.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ex-Ohio college football standout and Pittsburgh Steeler wanted in fatal stabbing

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Kent State running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson followed Weems into […]
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Message For Browns Fans After Massive Trade

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Earlier this week, reports suggested the Browns were out of the running for Watson. However, when Cleveland upped its offer to the Houston Texans star, Watson changed his mind. The 26-year-old quarterback will...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson traded to Browns: Texans reportedly agree to send star quarterback to Cleveland

The Deshaun Watson saga has reached its next chapter. A year after insisting they had "zero interest" in dealing the star quarterback, whose apparent rift with team management escalated to a reported trade request last January, the Texans have reportedly agreed to ship the embattled Watson to the Cleveland Browns, after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed he waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal. As part of the deal, Watson gets a new, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#Uga#Marcweiszer
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Social media reacts to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A day after reports came out that the Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, the Browns acquired the embattled Texans quarterback on Friday. The deal has the Browns sending three first-round picks as part of the package, and they also signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
KSN News

Trial begins Monday in shooting that killed football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A trial begins Monday for a man accused in a 2019 shooting in Kansas that killed a college football player and wounded a teammate of the victim, a man who now plays in the NFL. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Francisco Mendez is the only person arrested and charged in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson remains undecided

The Browns are out, but three other teams are still in. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, quarterback Deshaun Watson remains undecided between the trio of NFC South teams that are in hot pursuit of his services. That said, he could make a decision at any time, at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy