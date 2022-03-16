ARCA racers coming to Slinger’s 75th season opener

• After three weeks out West, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Southeast for the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the series’ return to NASCAR’s hotbed, Riley Herbst expects to turn some hot laps around the recently reconfigured 1.54-mile oval. Since the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing last raced at Atlanta in July, the banking has been increased from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and the track has been narrowed from 55-feet wide to 40-feet wide, and it’s all covered in fresh asphalt. The goal of the reconstruction was to re-create the kind of pack-style racing seen at the behemoth, 2.5-mile Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the even bigger 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Herbst has embraced these changes for two reasons – he finished an impressive fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona and he was one of the few drivers to test at the new Atlanta in early January, giving him a leg up on his Xfinity Series counterparts.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO