Slinger, WI

ARCA racers coming to Slinger’s 75th season opener

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 2 days ago

The Automobile Racing Club of America Midwest Tour will make its first visit to Slinger Super Speedway on Sunday, April 24, as part of the track’s 75th season opener. A pair of 30-lap showdown features will set the stage for the Tour cars vs. Slinger cars 75-lap, $5,000 to Win...

