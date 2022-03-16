These 10 Michigan donors gave over $5.7 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $89.2 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and November 22, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $5.7 million, or 6 percent of all contributions.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State:
Top 10 Michigan Donors (1/1/2021 – 11/22/2021)
RankDonor NameTotal Donations
1Kevin Rinke$2,000,000
2Ronald Weiser$1,469,815
3Maria and Doug Devos$397,700
4Stacy Schusterman$344,300
5Patricia Stryker$275,000
6Mark J Bernstein$264,300
7Jay Pritzker$250,000
8Ronda Stryker$250,000
9Suzanne Cheryl Devos$228,150
10John Kennedy III$214,100
The list of Michigan donors in this time period includes more than 1,048 individuals identified by name in the Michigan Secretary of State’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report NameReport Due Date
2022 Annual/January1/31/2022
2022 April (PACs)4/25/2022
2022 July (PACs)7/25/2022
2022 Post-Primary9/1/2022
2022 Pre-General10/28/2023
2022 Post-General12/8/2022
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.
Comments / 0