These 10 Michigan donors gave over $5.7 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $89.2 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and November 22, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $5.7 million, or 6 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State:

Top 10 Michigan Donors (1/1/2021 – 11/22/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Kevin Rinke$2,000,000

2Ronald Weiser$1,469,815

3Maria and Doug Devos$397,700

4Stacy Schusterman$344,300

5Patricia Stryker$275,000

6Mark J Bernstein$264,300

7Jay Pritzker$250,000

8Ronda Stryker$250,000

9Suzanne Cheryl Devos$228,150

10John Kennedy III$214,100

The list of Michigan donors in this time period includes more than 1,048 individuals identified by name in the Michigan Secretary of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Annual/January1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs)4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs)7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General10/28/2023

2022 Post-General12/8/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.