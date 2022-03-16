ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

These 10 Michigan donors gave over $5.7 million

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174GLt_0eh3q1cO00

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $89.2 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and November 22, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $5.7 million, or 6 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State:

Top 10 Michigan Donors (1/1/2021 – 11/22/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1Kevin Rinke$2,000,000

2Ronald Weiser$1,469,815

3Maria and Doug Devos$397,700

4Stacy Schusterman$344,300

5Patricia Stryker$275,000

6Mark J Bernstein$264,300

7Jay Pritzker$250,000

8Ronda Stryker$250,000

9Suzanne Cheryl Devos$228,150

10John Kennedy III$214,100

The list of Michigan donors in this time period includes more than 1,048 individuals identified by name in the Michigan Secretary of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Annual/January1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs)4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs)7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General10/28/2023

2022 Post-General12/8/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

13 vulnerable trifectas in ’22

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings to begin March 21. Four Republican candidates running to challenge Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District. 13 vulnerable trifectas in ‘22. Thirteen state government trifectas...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Five measures certified for statewide ballots last week

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Seventy-seven measures certified for the ballot so far this year. Candidate Connection update: Five races reached 100% completion in the past week. What’s happening with recalls so far in 2022?. Let Ballotpedia be your political “pot...
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Disclosure Digest: Minnesota disclosure bill clears committee

Welcome to The Disclosure Digest! Keep an eye out for new editions published on Tuesdays through June 2022. A Minnesota House committee advanced a bill on March 8 that would require nonprofits to disclose donor information for certain independent expenditures. Rep. Jamie Long (D) introduced HF3190 on Feb. 7 with 12 other Democratic co-sponsors. Sen. Lindsey Port (D) introduced a companion bill, SF3281, on Feb. 21.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 14

In this issue: Former Minneapolis Council member challenges Ilhan Omar and a hypothetical matchup poll shows Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo about even. Criminal justice issues in spotlight in California AG primary. California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) faces Republican and independent challengers in the state’s top-two primary. Politico‘s Jeremy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Louisiana enacted new legislative district boundaries on March 14 when the bill detailing those boundaries took effect without Gov. Jon Bel Edwards’ (D) signature or veto. Louisiana holds regular state executive and legislative elections in odd-numbered years, so these maps take effect for the state’s 2023 elections. On...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Devos
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana governor vetoes legislature-approved congressional map

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) vetoed the state’s new congressional district boundaries on March 9. Edwards released a statement which said, in part, “I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data. This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Twenty-four top 100 cities holding mayoral elections in 2022

Twenty-four of the 100 largest U.S. cities by population are holding mayoral elections in 2022. In 15 of those cities, the incumbent is a Democrat. Five incumbents are Republicans, one is independent, and three are nonpartisan. Two of those cities hold partisan elections, and the rest hold nonpartisan elections. In...
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Florida to vote in November on additional property tax exemption for certain public service workers

The Florida State Legislature referred a constitutional amendment to the November ballot that would allow for an additional homestead property tax exemption on $50,000 of assessed value on property owned by certain public service workers, including teachers, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, active duty members of the military and Florida National Guard, and child welfare service employees.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

SCOTUS releases April argument calendar

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on March 15 released its April argument calendar for the 2021-2022 term, scheduling 10 cases for argument. In total, the court will hear 10 hours of arguments between April 18 and April 27. Click the links below to learn more about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Pacs#State#6mark#Stryker#Usa#Namereport
Ballotpedia News

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

COVID-19 emergency orders have expired in 27 states. At the start of the pandemic, governors and state agencies in all 50 states issued orders declaring emergencies related to the COVID-19 virus. As of March 4, 23 states are under an active COVID-19 emergency. Emergency orders have expired in 27 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ballotpedia News

Alabama legislature refers broadband expansion funding amendment to November ballot

In November, Alabama voters will decide a constitutional amendment that would authorize the state or local governments, such as counties or cities, to grant federal award funds, or any funds designated for broadband infrastructure by state law, to public or private entities for broadband internet infrastructure. Funds granted by a local government to a private entity would need to be approved at a public meeting held by the county or municipality.
ALABAMA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Republicans outraise Democrats by 56% in Michigan Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Previewing tomorrow’s candidate filing deadlines

Welcome to the Thursday, March 10, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Candidates for state and federal office in California, Georgia, and Idaho have until tomorrow to file. Candidate Connection update: 11 races reached 100% completion in the past week. St. Louis...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Ballotpedia News

Garza, Jaworski advance to May 24 runoff in Democratic primary for Texas attorney general

Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski advanced from the March 1 Democratic primary for Texas attorney general when third-place finisher Lee Merritt conceded his spot in the runoff on March 10. Garza finished first in the primary with 43.0% of the vote and Jaworski received 19.7%. Merritt finished in third place with 19.4%, Mike Fields was fourth with 12.3%, and S. T-Bone Raynor was fifth with 5.5%.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

1,839 declared candidates for U.S. Senate and House (so far)

Welcome to the Friday, March 11, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Republican candidates for Congress currently outnumber Democrats according to candidate filing information. Indiana’s U.S. House elections to feature fewest open districts since 2014. #FridayTrivia: COVID-19 emergency orders have expired...
INDIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Republicans outraise Democrats by 130% in Ohio House races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy