Seventeen Republican members of Congress have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks. The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers' freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed Monday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO