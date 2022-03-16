ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fleet Week NY to make in-person comeback this May after 2-year pandemic hiatus

By Adam Warner
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S62yK_0eh3oNb100

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Fleet Week New York will return in-person this May after the iconic event was held virtually for the past two years because of the pandemic, officials announced Wednesday on the steps of City Hall.

Thousands of service-members are expected to visit the city for the six-day celebration, which honors the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps.

The event will be held from Thursday, May 26, to Tuesday, May 31.

“This year, Fleet Week not only marks the beginning of summer, but also New York's continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Frank Carone, chief of staff for Mayor Eric Adams during the announcement outside City Hall.

Fleet Week has been held in the city nearly every year since 1984. But the traditional festivities were replaced with a “Virtual Fleet Week” in both 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Pandemic#Hiatus#Fleet Week Ny#Wcbs 880#The U S Navy#Coast Guard#Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy