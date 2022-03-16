Fleet Week NY to make in-person comeback this May after 2-year pandemic hiatus

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Fleet Week New York will return in-person this May after the iconic event was held virtually for the past two years because of the pandemic, officials announced Wednesday on the steps of City Hall.

Thousands of service-members are expected to visit the city for the six-day celebration, which honors the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps.

The event will be held from Thursday, May 26, to Tuesday, May 31.

“This year, Fleet Week not only marks the beginning of summer, but also New York's continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Frank Carone, chief of staff for Mayor Eric Adams during the announcement outside City Hall.

Fleet Week has been held in the city nearly every year since 1984. But the traditional festivities were replaced with a “Virtual Fleet Week” in both 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus.