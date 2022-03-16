ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Maison Pierre Frey Acquires Bernard Thorp, Adding Custom Screen Printing to Its Skill Set

By Tim Nelson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since 1935, La Maison Pierre Frey has made a point to celebrate artisanal interior design as well as the specialized knowledge and dedicated craftsmanship that makes it possible. Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. That goes a long way...

ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

