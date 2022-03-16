Warrant Check Results in Arrest of Sedalia Man for ID Theft, Felony Stalking

An Odessa man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette County. According to the Missouri State highway Patrol, a southbound 1996 Chevrolet Ranchero, driven by 67-year-old Larry A. Greenfield of Odessa, was on Odessa Cemetery Road, 1314 feet south of the south outer road around 2 p.m., when the driver lost control. The Ranchero skidded, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, impacted the embankment, overturned and struck a fence. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO