Sedalia, MO

Warrant Check Results in Arrest of Sedalia Man for ID Theft, Felony Stalking

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
On Tuesday evening, Sedalia Police observed a suspect outside of a home in the 400 block of West 16th...

Sedalia, MO
