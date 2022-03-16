ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Transitional Lakeside Living

cityscopemag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dawn and Tommy Marlin first began entertaining the idea of leaving their Valleybrook home of over 30 years, one thing took precedence over all else – finding a home with a lake view that didn’t come with a lengthy commute. After seeing the property for the first time, the couple...

cityscopemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

A tiny cabin inspired by the Japanese concept of forest bathing is designed to immerse guests in nature

The Woodlands Hideout is a small, nature-inspired cabin in the woods designed as a solo retreat to a larger residence some 200-feet away from the tiny home. Since winter doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, escaping to a warm cabin in the woods sounds like the move. Disconnecting from the chaos of the modern world doesn’t sound too bad either. From years spent documenting his travels, in addition to remodeling and managing short-term rental homes, architect Rico Castillero took what he learned in these roles to build the first prototype of a small cabin.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

How to create storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you can create plenty of storage, even in the tiniest of homes. Here are some suggestions from designers and organizers to help you make the most of every inch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
womansday.com

50 Small Garden Ideas to Transform Your Space

So you don’t have a sprawling lawn or a home surrounded by manicured acreage. But what you do have is a patio, a porch, a rooftop, a deck, a balcony — or even just a window. And in even the smallest among those spaces, you can create a beautiful, peaceful environment that conjures the joy of the outdoors with an array of small garden ideas designed to maximize space cleverly and creatively.
GARDENING
FOX2Now

Lakeside Renovation and Design can update your yard ahead of spring

ST. LOUIS – Are you thinking of doing some home improvements? Perhaps you’re interested in creating or enhancing your outdoor living space? The folks at Lakeside Renovation and Design did the FOX 2 Weather Deck. Director of operations with Lakeside Renovation and Design Matthew Jennings explained how they can help make the home of your dreams. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
SFGate

'Fixer to Fabulous' Team Takes a Design Risk That Really Pays Off

Jenny and Dave Marrs, the hosts of "Fixer to Fabulous," have renovated a lot of homes in their day, but there are still a lot of ideas they haven't dared to try yet. In the Season 3 episode "Newlywed Dream Home," Jenny and Dave fix up a home for a newly married couple, Cailin and Alex Goodyear. They are moving from a cramped apartment in Chicago and buying their first home together in Bentonville, AR.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeside#Recessed Lighting#The Marlin Home#Tva#French
Apartment Therapy

Martha Stewart’s Home Exterior Might Make You Fall in Love with this Unexpected Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to exterior paint color, many people opt for a classic, neutral shade. All-white exteriors are favored by many — including HGTV’s Breegan Jane — while painting your exterior “greige” may help sell a home faster. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think outside the box, just as Martha Stewart does fairly often. And when it comes to home design and what looks good, she certainly knows a thing or two.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Amazon Just Created a Section of Multifunctional Furniture That's Perfect for Small Spaces

Small spaces may be charming, but furnishing them can pose a challenge. That's where multifunctional furniture comes into play. Limited square footage calls for space-saving decor that works overtime, so you'll want to look for pieces that serve at least two purposes, if not more. Unsure where to shop for transforming furniture? Amazon just curated an under-the-radar section of ″Hardworking Furniture″ that's filled with convertible finds to make the most of every precious square inch of space you have.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
People

28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15

Shop space-saving hacks for your kitchen, bedroom, entryway, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my...
SHOPPING
The Associated Press

Swiffer Partners With Home Renovation Experts and TV Stars, Ben and Erin Napier, to Educate Homeowners on How to Clean Their Finished Wood Floors

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022-- Today, Swiffer announced its partnership with home renovation experts and TV personalities, Ben and Erin Napier, as they join forces to educate homeowners on the best techniques and optimized tools to quickly and effectively clean finished hardwood floors. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This TikTok Hack Uses an IKEA Bookcase To Organize a Messy Closet

IKEA bookcases are one of the most versatile furniture pieces in the game. Yes, they’re great for organizing books — they’re also perfect for closets. Canada-based content creator Heather Barnes posted a TikTok hack that shows how to turn a BRIMNES bookcase into a custom closet. It’s a straightforward project if you’re used to doing DIYs, not to mention it’s budget-friendly — the entire project cost under $200 (basic systems for a small reach-in closet like this can cost $1,000 or more).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BobVila

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Right Now

With the first day of spring just a few weeks away (March 20, to be exact), it’s the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading your outdoor living space. According to Google Trends, searches for patio furniture start spiking the first week of March as people begin to shop for sectionals, dining sets, and umbrellas for their backyard oasis.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy