A former Colorado police officer will plead guilty to injuring an elderly woman with dementia while trying to arrest her, according to the Larimer County district attorney. Austin Hopp, the former officer, will plead guilty to a felony assault charge in exchange for a sentencing deal with the Larimer County district attorney. The incident occurred in June 2020, when Mr Hopp was told by workers at a Walmart in Loveland that the woman, 73-year-old Karen Garner, had left the store without paying for some small items. The officer found Ms Garner near the side of the road picking flowers...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO