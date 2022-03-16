ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden Hills, MN

FAIL: This Guy Just Tried To Steal A MN Car Right In Front Of Law Enforcement!

By Paul Shea
 1 day ago
The rash of car thefts in Minnesota, mainly across the Twin Cities metro, has seemingly calmed down...a little bit. But that news must not have made it to this guy, as he attempted to steal a car, video game style, right in front of law enforcement, in which some were even...

Cash For A Clunk? You Can File A Claim For Pothole Damage In Minnesota

Tis the season for dodging potholes, fa-la-la-la la-la-la! Hey, potholes happen, it's a fact of life here in Minnesota. They often start off small, and they seemingly grow by the hour with each car, truck, or semi clunking into the open crack in the pavement. But did you know that if your vehicle suffers damage from a pothole on a state highway or on some city streets you can file a claim and possibly recoup some money for damages caused to your vehicle?
10 Best Places to Live in Minnesota for 2022

A good place to live is a priority in everyone's life. And if you don't live in a good place right now, it's most likely a goal of yours to get into a better home or a better neighborhood. If you're planning a move, or if you're just curious, I've got a useful tool of the 2022 best places to live in Minnesota.
AMBER Alert for Missing 2-Year-Old in Minnesota

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert Ramirez. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday (3/17) morning about the missing child. Investigators said they have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe that Robert Ramirez was likely abducted. There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.
Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota

What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
Minnesota is Home to One of Least-Sexy Accents in U.S.

Bad news if you're trying to win someone's heart from another state: Our Minnesota accent has just been ranked as one of the least-sexy in the country. We may not always like to admit it, but we DO have an accent here in Minnesota, right? I mean, it's not as completely over the top as the accent the Cohen brothers used in the movie, Fargo (which was set here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes) but we still do have a sometimes-unique accent and way of speaking.
True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Duluth Mail Carrier Vs. Stubborn Deer

When you think of the dangers of being a mail carrier you probably immediately think of dogs. Did you know that 5,800 mail men and women were actually bitten by dogs in 2020 according to the USPS. These letter carriers receive training for situations that might come up. They're taught how to observe for threats and respect a dog's territory. Some postal workers actually carry dog treats with them just in case they need help getting past a pet.
Thieves Strike Owatonna Dealership; Police Ask for Help

Early this month three vehicles were stolen from an Owatonna dealership according to the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) newsletter Just the Facts, "Our local House Auto Group fell victim to three vehicle thefts at the same time." Two were located and the OPD is asking the public to report any suspicious activity they may have noticed on March 5.
20 Terrible Passwords to Use in Minnesota

Your birthday. Your first dog's name. Even 'password.' You have probably used them all as your password at some point. They're all bad ideas. And don't even consider using your Social Security number. Among Minnesota sports fans, you would probably not be the first to use takeaknee or 41donut as...
Rice County Sheriff Says Have a Sober Driver St. Patrick’s Day

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas realizes with the pandemic apparently winding down people want to get out and celebrate this St. Patrick's Day. Exactly two years ago this St. Patrick's Day was when the Governor ordered a shut down of bars and restaurants in Minnesota and only essential workers were allowed by executive order to go in to their workplace.
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

