Russia has committed nearly all its combat power stationed along the border into Ukraine, the Pentagon said Monday as it announced 500 more US troops were deploying to Europe to boost NATO security. With President Vladimir Putin intensifying operations, the US Defense Department also warned that Russian strikes on civilians were mounting and that Moscow was seeking to recruit foreign fighters, notably Syrians, for the war. But the deadly invasion has slowed to a slog, and apart from some wins in southern Ukraine, Russian forces "really haven't made any noteworthy progress in the last few days," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The United States has already deployed 12,000 additional soldiers to Europe since February, but President Joe Biden has stressed that US troops will not engage in a conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO