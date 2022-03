SURPRISE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball announced Wednesday the revised 2022 regular season schedule. The Texas Rangers will open the season on Friday, April 8 at Toronto with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 p.m. CST. The home opener is now scheduled for Monday, April 11 against the Colorado Rockies at 3:05 p.m. This marks the second time in three seasons at Globe Life Field that the Rangers have opened the season against the Rockies (July 24, 2020).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO