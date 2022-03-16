Today's Live Video

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matt Lien
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Mandie Kallhoff - Director of Strategic Initiatives at PAM Health. Memo Barreto, President of...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

3-17-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

01:34 - Lynn Helms - North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources. 43:22 - Bill Dalzell - Seasonal farmer from Ray, North Dakota - Reporting LIVE from Ukraine. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, Google, or YouTube.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senate votes to end transportation mask mandate

(Washington, DC) -- The Senate is trying to end the travel mask mandate early. Eight Democrats joined Republicans in voting to no longer wear a mask on planes, trains and buses. “It’s long past time that the Biden administration ends their COVID mandates,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven. “The...
Minnesota House considers banning social media algorithms from targeting children

(The Center Square) – Social media platforms would be prohibited from using algorithms to target children under a bill advanced by a Minnesota House committee Tuesday. Rep. Kirstin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, sponsored the bill, HF 3724, after reading about the impact of social media on teenagers. She said in the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee meeting the Child Internet Protection Act, which the federal government passed in 2000 and updated in 2011, does not cover social media platforms. Schools and libraries must educate minors about appropriate online behavior, including interactions on social networking websites, an FCC document said.
