ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellerbe, NC

Arthur Greene

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIBxE_0eh3gJmR00

Arthur Jr. Greene, 93, of Ellerbe, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born Jan. 24, 1929 in Richmond County, son of the late Arthur Braxton Greene and Ethel Williams Greene.

Mr. Greene was a mechanic with L.G. DeWitt. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ellerbe. He and his loving wife were married 70 years at the time of his passing. Being outdoors, and especially coon hunting, were favorite times that he enjoyed and he loved taking his grandchildren coon hunting as well. He enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music and loved to wood carve. His family was his priority and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dannie Greene; and brothers, Terral, Alfred, Joe, Pate and Barney Greene.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Susie Shepard Greene, of the home; son, Ronnie Greene (Janet) of Hamlet; daughters, Linda Newton (Charles) and Dianne Powers (Bill), all of Ellerbe; daughter-in-law, Karen Greene of Ellerbe; grandchildren, Dennis Greene (Leslie), Richard Greene (Crystal), Jason Darnell, Cindy Lisk (Joey), Sam White, Sarah McClellan (D.J.), Daniel Greene, Marcus Greene, and Laura Greene; 13 great-grandchildren; and his loyal companion, his dog, Baily.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date.

Memorials can be made to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 U.S. Highway 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379; or Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 359 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: VFW Auxiliary

ROCKINGHAM — Two connected veterans organizations in Richmond County are looking to add more names to their rosters this weekend. The youngest of seven children, Nancy Little Averitte, was born in Aug. 3, 1940 in Rockingham. After graduating high school in 1958, she married her husband, Bill Averitte, in 1959 and the newlyweds made their home in Hamlet, where Nancy would later become a major contributor in the railroad community.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy