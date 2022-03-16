Arthur Greene

Arthur Jr. Greene, 93, of Ellerbe, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born Jan. 24, 1929 in Richmond County, son of the late Arthur Braxton Greene and Ethel Williams Greene.

Mr. Greene was a mechanic with L.G. DeWitt. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ellerbe. He and his loving wife were married 70 years at the time of his passing. Being outdoors, and especially coon hunting, were favorite times that he enjoyed and he loved taking his grandchildren coon hunting as well. He enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music and loved to wood carve. His family was his priority and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dannie Greene; and brothers, Terral, Alfred, Joe, Pate and Barney Greene.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Susie Shepard Greene, of the home; son, Ronnie Greene (Janet) of Hamlet; daughters, Linda Newton (Charles) and Dianne Powers (Bill), all of Ellerbe; daughter-in-law, Karen Greene of Ellerbe; grandchildren, Dennis Greene (Leslie), Richard Greene (Crystal), Jason Darnell, Cindy Lisk (Joey), Sam White, Sarah McClellan (D.J.), Daniel Greene, Marcus Greene, and Laura Greene; 13 great-grandchildren; and his loyal companion, his dog, Baily.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date.

Memorials can be made to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 U.S. Highway 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379; or Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 359 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Ellerbe, NC 28338.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.

