You may have to rethink your budget. You already know this: Gas prices are skyrocketing in the U.S. The average price is $4.32 per gallon—up from $3.48 a month ago, and a record-high (in 2008, it reached $4.11 per gallon). Analysts say there are a number of factors affecting this surge and it’s likely the upward trend will continue. Although the memes and jokes on Twitter have been entertaining, the prices are pinching Americans who are already feeling the heat of inflation, and it will make travel more expensive this spring and summer.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO