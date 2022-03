(The Center Square) – A proposed constitutional amendment introduced in the state legislature would give Missouri voters an opportunity to cap property tax assessments. “This has to do with those who are having difficulties paying their property taxes and they’re afraid they’re going to be taxed out of their homes,” state Rep. Jeff Coleman, R-Grain Valley and sponsor of House Joint Resolution 80, said during a hearing of the Special Committee on Public Policy. “There are some big problem areas, Jackson County being one, and St. Louis. But this is not just in those two areas. This is statewide.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO