Seagen and pharma giant Sanofi ink deal to build, commercialize new anti-cancer therapeutics

By Charlotte Schubert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBothell, Wash.-based Seagen is partnering with Sanofi to design, develop and commercialize experimental drugs for up to three molecular targets in...

Sanofi and Seagen: a Match Made in ADC Heaven

Healthcare giant Sanofi and cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc. announced an exclusive collaboration agreement with the goal of developing and commercializing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatments. ADCs are one of the leading technologies for anti-cancer drugs, and the deal is positioned to skyrocket profits for both companies. Many see...
INDUSTRY
Going All In on mRNA, Sanofi Breaks Ground on New Vaccine Site

On Monday, Sanofi laid the first stone in the construction of its Evolutive Vaccine Facility, which is expected to be a fully digitalized production site the company believes will “transform the way we make vaccines and treatments.”. In addition to the beginning of construction, Sanofi announced an investment of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New CDI Therapy Builds Tailored, Standardized Whole Microbiome Therapeutics

The product is designed to eliminate some of the drawbacks of fecal microbiota transplantation. A potential new therapy for recurrent and severe cases of Clostridioides difficile (CDI) has been successfully evaluated in a phase I trial and its developers say they will continue to develop the product. MyBiotics Pharma Ltd.,...
SCIENCE
Promising approach against treatment-resistant cancer

As described in the March 7 issue of Nature Communications, investigators used a two-drug combination to achieve chemotherapy's goal: to make cancer cells self-destruct via the biological process known as apoptosis, often referred to as programmed cell death. The treatment worked against human cancer cell lines that resisted apoptosis despite exposure to different types of chemotherapy, and also against apoptosis-resistant human tumors implanted in mice (i.e., xenograft mouse models).
CANCER
Therapy resistance: opportunities created by adaptive responses to targeted therapies in cancer

Normal cells explore multiple states to survive stresses encountered during development and self-renewal as well as environmental stresses such as starvation, DNA damage, toxins or infection. Cancer cells co-opt normal stress mitigation pathways to survive stresses that accompany tumour initiation, progression, metastasis and immune evasion. Cancer therapies accentuate cancer cell stresses and invoke rapid non-genomic stress mitigation processes that maintain cell viability and thus represent key targetable resistance mechanisms. In this Review, we describe mechanisms by which tumour ecosystems, including cancer cells, immune cells and stroma, adapt to therapeutic stresses and describe three different approaches to exploit stress mitigation processes: (1) interdict stress mitigation to induce cell death; (2) increase stress to induce cellular catastrophe; and (3) exploit emergent vulnerabilities in cancer cells and cells of the tumour microenvironment. We review challenges associated with tumour heterogeneity, prioritizing actionable adaptive responses for optimal therapeutic outcomes, and development of an integrative framework to identify and target vulnerabilities that arise from adaptive responses and engagement of stress mitigation pathways. Finally, we discuss the need to monitor adaptive responses across multiple scales and translation of combination therapies designed to take advantage of adaptive responses and stress mitigation pathways to the clinic.
CANCER
Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For Authorization Of 3rd Booster Shot, Sanofi-Seagen Strike Cancer Therapy Pact, Iovance Gets Nod For Cancer Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Pfizer, BioNTech File For Authorization Of Second Booster Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine. [WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bristol-Myers sues AstraZeneca over cancer-treatment patents

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP’s cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo, Bristol-Myers said in a lawsuit made public on Friday in Delaware federal court. The lawsuit said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several...
DELAWARE STATE
What to Know About the New COVID Vaccine From Sanofi-GSK

Last week, Sanofi and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective -- as high as 100% against hospitalization, according to the results of a clinical trial shared by the companies. It's also effective as a booster, and Sanofi and GSK said the vaccine will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration as well as European regulators for use as a primary COVID-19 vaccine series and a booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Immunotherapy use in oesophagogastric cancers-a review of the literature

Cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract are a leading cause of cancer-related death world-wide and historically have a poor prognosis. The incidence and histology of these cancers have varied temporally and geographically over the last three decades, with an emerging understanding of the differences in the molecular and genetic profiles across different subgroups. Management of oesophagogastric cancers is by a multidisciplinary team with utilisation of surgery, radiotherapy and systemic treatments in combinations where appropriate. Immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) has drastically changed the treatment landscape of multiple solid malignancies in the last 5 years. In oesophagogastric cancer, clinical trials have only recently shown activity that is often associated with the molecular characteristics of these tumours, in particular PD-L1 scores or microsatellite instability (MSI-H). This review looks to present the pivotal trials in this space, discuss the complexities between trials that may explain the disparate results and assess the benefit ICI offers in the treatment landscape at present.
CANCER
Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER
Lawsuit: Washington state AG alleges stem cell center ‘deceptively’ marketed treatments for COVID-19

A company that runs the Seattle Stem Cell Center in the city’s lower Queen Anne neighborhood is facing a lawsuit from the state’s attorney general Bob Ferguson. His office announced the lawsuit Tuesday against US Stemology and its owner Tami Meraglia for “deceptively marketing stem cell treatments for COVID-19 and dozens of other serious medical conditions,” including asthma and congestive heart failure. The company charged 107 people a total of $748,250 for the “unsubstantiated” treatments, according to the office’s press release. The company’s website says it longer operates in Seattle but invites customers to call to learn about “stem cell treatments available outside the U.S.A.”
SEATTLE, WA
Novel nanoparticles with potential for enhanced deep tumor therapy

Researchers Dr. Yansong Feng and Prof. Hong Zhang at the Van 't Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) have designed and synthesized novel multi-layered, multi-functional nanoparticles that enable a combination of radiotherapy and photodynamic therapy for deep cancer tissue. An initial pre-clinical evaluation of the particles has demonstrated their therapeutic potential. A patent is pending, and the university is now seeking partners for further development or licensing.
CANCER
Could Cancer Cells’ Iron Addiction Be Their Achilles Heel?

A new study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has found that cells carrying oncogenic KRAS mutations harbor elevated levels of a specific kind of iron. This iron could be used to activate drugs that target cancer cells, avoiding harm to normal, healthy cells. Cancer therapies...
CANCER

