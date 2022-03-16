Covid Cases Are Way Down, But Is Flu On The Rise In The Berkshires?

From The Berkshires to Boston: Let me clue you in on an uplifting and courageous battle against all odds regarding one of our four legged friends. It's not often that a story of this caliber tugs at the heart strings, but this article proves to bring a soft spot to everyone as we introduce you to Kiki, a lamb that is based at a farm located 35 miles south of Boston in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The story began on a heartbreaking note as the baby lamb was abandoned by her mother and exhibited a slew of health problems including an inability to stand on her own as her legs were contracted.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO