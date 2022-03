It's no surprise that with such a rich history of the Irish in NYC that our city is one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!. The Irish have left an indelible imprint on our city. That may be most clear from all the amazing Irish pubs and restaurants around, but the Irish have been here since colonial times. A massive wave of immigration happened in the mid-1800s due to poor living conditions in Ireland and later, in the 1840s, the Irish Potato Famine. Since then, the Irish have made a marked impact on NYC, from politics to culture, which you can learn more about at the newly built Irish Arts Center in Hell's Kitchen. In fact, Hell's Kitchen itself was a particularly Irish neighborhood early on and even into the mid-20th century. You can still find pieces of Irish history hidden around NYC to this day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO