Kingdom East Boys, Hazen Girls Capture Wins At First NEAL Tournament

Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball advanced to the semifinal round of the Iowa high school Class 3A state tournament for the first time in program history on Tuesday. The No. 1 seed Mustangs – who are 0-6 in six past tournament appearances – beat No. 8 Carroll, 65-45, to advance to the semifinal. Dallas Center-Grimes will face the winner of Marion-Winterset.

CARROLL, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO