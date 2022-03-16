ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RACE INDUSTRY NOW: The benefits and formulation of our new classic line of oils for vintage vehicles, by Motul

Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 LT6 Engine Shares No Parts With GM Small Block V8s

The 2023 Corvette Z06 blesses the mid-engine, eighth-gen Vette with even greater performance centered around the high-revving, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine. Notably, the LT6 is a clean departure from GM’s Small Block V8s. According to a recent report from SAE International, the only common feature between...
CARS
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Late Shift
Motorious

Mopar Collection Sale Is Humongous

If you’re a fan of classic Mopars, as we know a lot of people are, this collection of cars will have you singing. Captured on video by YouTuber Dylan McCool, this humongous gathering of Dodges, Plymouths, Chryslers, etc. is truly something to behold. The best part is all the cars are for sale, if they haven’t already been scooped up.
Motorious

1972 Pontiac Grand Prix Sports Plenty Of Luxury And Performance From The 1970s

Without a doubt, this is one of the coolest cars to come out of 1972 for any luxury automotive enthusiast. Classic Pontiac luxury cars were some of the most excellent vehicles of their day for the unique ability to combine the performance and style of a muscle car with the luxury features that only a special few could obtain at the time. Everything from air conditioning to a vast array of extensive engine options could be found with the vintage land yachts to the point of remaining pretty comfortable in today’s modern world of constantly expanding driving technology. Like the muscle cars of their time, these vehicles used the best tech to produce a car that still keeps up with current automotive standards. This particular Pontiac is the perfect example of that as it has all of those features that make a classic luxury car so great.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1970 Chevelle SS Up Against 1972 Dodge Demon In A Drag Race: Video

Don’t get it twisted – horsepower means a lot in a drag race, but there’s more to consider than just ponies when it comes to blasting down the 1320. Gearing, vehicle weight, and driver skill can all play a critical role in the final ET and trap speed, as seen in the following matchup between a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS and 1972 Dodge Demon.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
Cars
Motorious

1957 Chevy Cameo Pickup Is A Collector’s Show Truck

Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck. In 1918, two important things happened - Chevrolet became a part of General Motors, and the first Chevy pickup trucks arrived on the scene. They first made their appearance based on a passenger car frame on steroids, and very quickly evolved. The first truck with cab came in 1927, with the extremely popular 3100 coming in 1946, and the Chevy 3600 and Chevy 3800 pickups joining and the 3000 series ending in 1959. When the series ended, people were in love with the Chevy 3000s, and this wonderful example of the 1957 Chevy Cameo truck could be your memento of the era.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Teases Ford GT Special Edition Dripping In Gold

When it comes to special editions, the Ford GT is one of the most prolific self-marketing machines around. Every little while, Ford reveals a new version of the car, with the changes being almost always entirely cosmetic. In August last year, we saw a '64 Prototype Heritage Edition, and then in December, a red, gold, and white GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition was teased ahead of its full reveal at last month's Chicago Auto Show. Now the teaser campaign begins all over again, as Ford prepares to introduce yet another reminder of its dominance over Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966.
CARS
Motorious

85 Car Lot Is Full Of Abandoned Classics

This incredible automotive graveyard is home to an array of decaying classic cars and a bunch of interesting stories to tell. We've all heard stories of some of the craziest classic cars to ever be found within the confines of a barn, abandoned warehouse, or field before. Everything from classic Hemi 'Cudas to beaten-up old Chevys has been rediscovered and given new life by the brave enthusiasts willing to go where no one else will. However, it isn't every day that you see someone come across a mass of classic cars by buying the entire lot. Yet, that is precisely what this new owner did, and now he's got 85 different classic cars to choose from. While he may have bought the land for the farm, he got something so much more valuable.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
racer.com

Omologato extends SpeedTour partnership

Omologato Motorsport Watches has renewed its partnership with SpeedTour’s four racing series for 2022. Omologato will remain the Official Timepiece Partner to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA).
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring exterior design leaks, reveals sporty-looking estate

The BMW M3 Touring bared its backside earlier this week, but photos posted on Instagram reveal the entire estate. The pics are of terrible quality, but they peel away the tight-fitting camouflage BMW has been using to hide its design. The camo never really disguised the car's styling, and the new photos finally peel it away to reveal its exterior design.
CARS
motor1.com

Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Gallery: 2022 WEC Spotter's Guide for Hypercar, LMP2, GTE Classes

This week, the World Endurance Championship makes its lone stop in the United States for the 1000 Miles of Sebring (March 19, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., MotorTrend TV). The WEC features four classes of cars. Here's a quick look at the different classes:. Hypercar. This designation is a little confusing because...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

12 Pristine Ferraris Spanning 40 Years of Production Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Ferrari enthusiasts, take note: A band of beautiful Prancing Horses is up for auction. Bring a Trailer has teamed up with Texas-based dealership DriverSource to sell 12 pristine manual Ferraris over the next few weeks, all of which feature the marque’s signature gated shifter. The aptly named Gated Collection, which is comprised of road cars built between 1971 and 2005, illustrates the growth of the nameplate across four decades of production. You can expect both classic and contemporary rides, with an array of engines and cylinder counts. Coincidentally, the oldest and newest cars in the collection...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

GMC Hummer EV: New Film Shares How Electric Supertruck Came To Life

GMC and A+E Networks just announced the premiere of the upcoming film, “REVOLUTION: GMC HUMMER EV,” a 60-minute documentary that reveals the story of the electric truck's development. The Hummer EV was developed in record time by a handpicked group of GM employees. In order for automakers to...
CARS
racer.com

Move to IMSA DPi ‘feels like coming home’ for Lynn

Alex Lynn doesn’t have much time in a DPi car, having only one former outing in a Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac at Sebring. But as he prepares for his second race in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 02 Cadillac at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advanced Auto Parts, the British driver says it’s feels comfortable and correct.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

Toyota GR Supra By Titan Motorsports

The Toyota Supra is mostly known for two things – Fast & Furious, and crazy tuning potential. Unfortunately, nowadays, it also costs “more than you can afford, pal”, but the new A90 model may change that. Aftermarket support has always been crucial for the Supra, and Titan Motorsports has a proven history with the Japanese sports car. One of their latest builds, based on the GR Supra, is also one of their first builds with a top-mounted turbocharger, and the results are epic.
MOTORSPORTS

