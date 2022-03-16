Two-way lineman Terrance Green has official visit set with OSU

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) junior quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava dropped his top five and it sounds like a commitment could happen at any time moving forward. Iamaleava is currently rated the No. 7 player nationally in the 247Sports composite but No. 3 in the Top247. There was some buzz that he would actually be committing this week but it sounds like that will have to wait for another day.

