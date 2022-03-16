Hulu sets a three-hour livestream of an aerial plane maneuver that has never been done before

Subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru will soon see a prompt telling them they can share their accounts with people outside their household do so “easily and securely, while also paying a bit more," according to Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix. “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” Long wrote in a blog post about the test. “While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

