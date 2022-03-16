ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix will test asking households to pay for unauthorized password sharing

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago

Subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru will soon see a prompt telling them they can share their accounts with people outside their household do so “easily...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Channel 5 to Pay Substantial Damages to Family Filmed Without Consent on ‘Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!’

Click here to read the full article. Channel 5 has apologized and agreed to pay damages to a family filmed without their consent on reality show “Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!” Appearing in London’s High Court on Wednesday, a representative for the Paramount-backed broadcaster apologized to Louise Pardoe and her two daughters for the misuse of their private information in a 2014 episode of the Brinkworth Films-produced series that has been watched by millions. In May 2014, two High Court enforcement agents attended Pardoe’s rental property to evict the mother and her two young daughters. A film crew was in attendance...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Peru#Premium
The Independent

£28,000 is lost to bank transfer scams every hour, says Which?

Around £28,000 is being lost every hour typically to scams where people are tricked into making bank transfers to fraudsters, according to Which?This is more than the average UK employee earns in a year, at £25,971, it said.A voluntary reimbursement code on such bank transfer scams, also known as authorised push payment (APP) fraud, was introduced in May 2019, and many banks have signed up.It instructs them to reimburse all customers who are not at fault and provide them with adequate support.Which?’s analysis of trade association UK Finance figures found that between July 2019 and the end of June 2021...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Primetimer

Bunim-Murray plans to produce a slate of unscripted NFT-themed shows

The pioneering reality TV production company is teaming with Wonderfuel, an entertainment company that intends to develop a slate of unscripted TV shows funded by sales of nonfungible tokens (NFTs). “Bunim-Murray Productions has been creating unscripted content for three decades and we value innovation — entertainment consumption is evolving and engaging with the audience has never been more critical to a show’s success,” Bunim-Murray president Julie Pizzi said in a statement to Variety. “The world of NFTs is a thrilling way to put power into the hands of the consumer, creating programming that the audience has a very real stake in, and taking some of the financial burden off the platforms. It’s an exciting way for unscripted content to converge with the power of tech.”
TV SERIES
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil gets a summer premiere date

The streamer released three posters for Resident Evil, which premieres July 14 with the following logline: "Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie." ALSO: Popular South Asian-Canadian actor Ahad Raza Mir has been cast on Resident Evil in a mysterious role.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix is cracking down on password sharers because of slowing subscriber growth

"Netflix is running out of its most valuable subscribers," says Indiewire's Tony Maglio of the streaming service's experiment of charging a small fee to subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru to share their account, adding: "One day ahead of Netflix’s blog post (announcing the test), the analysts at MoffettNathanson published in an analysis that the streaming giant already has 'about half' of the world’s potential subscribers — households that have broadband access and disposable income."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix is trying to build its own animation universe

Netflix's release release of Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources and the recent announcement that it is developing a slew of Dr. Seuss-themed shows is the streamer's attempt to fight in the "cartoon wars." "On Friday, Netflix’s adult-animation unit will celebrate yet another milestone with the premiere of its first spinoff, Human Resources," says Josef Adalian. "The Big Mouth offshoot, which revolves around the Hormone Monsters and other emotional 'helpers' seen in the original series, actually marks the first time any Netflix comedy has spawned a sequel — and there’s more riding on its success than whether the service can chalk up another hit. With conglomerates such as WarnerMedia and Disney now using their extensive content libraries to build their streaming services, Netflix’s ability to tap into the biggest preexisting brands for programming has been severely restricted (though not completely shut off, as evidenced by this week’s deal for more Dr. Seuss series). Anticipating this, Netflix has been rushing to build up its library of intellectual property, hoping a handful of its biggest shows can be turned into franchises. And as both The Simpsons and Family Guy have shown with their respective spinoffs, adult animation very much lends itself to universe-building."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Scammer shows are becoming less and less effective: From Inventing Anna to Bad Vegan to The Dropout

"It’s weird how few of these series — from Tiger King to LuLaRich to The Vow — manage to make you really understand the appeal of their central grifter, guru, or con artist," says Alissa Wilkinson. "The trend started with docuseries, but many of the same tales have graduated to docudramas, where the central problem gets even more confusing. Inventing Anna, the Netflix series in which Julia Garner, using an accurate but bizarre rendering of scammer Anna Delvey’s accent, so fascinates a whole bunch of reasonable people that they get sucked into her orbit, is perhaps the most egregious in this respect. The series takes for granted that we find Anna entrancing, while portraying her as abrasive and annoying without anything particularly interesting to say. By the end of the series, we’re listening to her lawyer and the journalist investigating the case talk as if she’s Jedi mind-tricked them into slavishly following her every whim. Having watched the whole show, it’s impossible to buy into it. The only explanation available is that they’re just stupid, and yet, you know it can’t be that; after all, Delvey is also the subject of an episode of HBO’s series Generation Hustle, as well as an upcoming docuseries. It seems more that the show doesn’t know why it exists. Maybe the whole genre doesn’t. Why tell (and retell and retell), on glitzy streaming services and with movie stars and fancy sets, tales of people who defrauded their investors and hurt their friends? What’s the point? In the case of Inventing Anna, the answer is some ethically muddled, bizarrely patronizing mumbo-jumbo about how women are punished for doing things that men get away with. Okay? Is that all?"
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is one of Netflix's better true-crime docuseries

The four-part docuseries directed by Tiger King and Fyre executive producer Chris Smith "goes beyond the 'what' to focus on the 'how,' as in: How could Sarma (Melngailis), a gorgeous, successful chef on her way to stardom in New York's culinary scene, fall under the spell of Strangis, a domineering schlub, and hand him over a million dollars while cheating out investors and employees?" says Tim Surette. "Like HBO's excellent The Vow, the docuseries about NXIVM, became a crash course in cults and brainwashing, Bad Vegan does the same with corrupt relationships built on lies and control. Director Chris Smith (an executive producer on Tiger King) uses deep access to Sarma's inner circle and employees, phone calls and text messages between Sarma and Strangis, Sarma's journal, and, most importantly, Sarma herself to detail the frightening effects of mental abuse and domination."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Jack Black to reprise his Po role in Netflix's Kung Fu Panda animated series

In DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, "a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons," per Variety. "Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way." This is the third Kung Fu Panda series based on the movie franchise. Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny aired for one season on Amazon.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy