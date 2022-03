New GASGAS models are coming to dealers this March. Ten new models will be available with brand new colors, and there’s a package for just about anyone who is looking for a dirtbike. Whether you’re a seasoned dirt rider, or someone that is just starting out, there’s likely going to be a model for you. If you’re on the shorter side of things, however, you need not worry as the minibikes will be made available sometime in May of this year.

