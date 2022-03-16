Palm Bay Fire Rescue Holds 2021 Annual Award Ceremony

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Palm Bay Fire Rescue held its 2021 Annual Award Ceremony. This event is an opportunity to recognize the hard work and personal dedication the members of the Fire Department have shown over the past year.

Awards were presented by Fire Chief Leslie Hoog, Assistant Chiefs Richie Acevedo and Robert Furci, and Lieutenant John Ringleb.

Certificate of Appreciation

Adam Beard (GIS)

Commendable Service Award

Firefighter Jesse Almeida

Commendable Service Award

Station 5 A-Shift

Lieutenant Jon Anthony

Engineer Craig Olesnevich

Engineer Craig Darakis

Firefighter Sandra Durfee

Firefighter Ben Wetterau

Meritorious Awards

Lieutenant Jon Anthony

Lieutenant Carlos Pozo

Lieutenant Tyler Richmond

Fire Marshall Granville Krause

Life Saving Award

Station 5 B-Shift

District Chief John Mellace

Lieutenant Brandon McKee

Lieutenant Brian Weigle

Engineer John Lindsey

Firefighter James Snyder

Firefighter Beau Pickard

Life Saving Award

Station 2 B-Shift

Lieutenant Tyler Richmond

Engineer James Bliss

Firefighter Kaylin Mitchell

Firefighter Christopher Cozzi

Chief General Harrell Award

Lieutenant Nick Lamb

Chief Joe Gianantonio Award

Assistant Chief (ret) Gaius Hall

Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Justin Hall

Driver Engineer of the Year

Engineer Tommy Rossetter

Company Officer of the Year

Lieutenant John Ringleb

Chief Officer of the Year

District Chief Jason Smith

This award ceremony is not only important to our team, but the entire community, to celebrate their achievements and recognize their efforts to serve the residents of our great city.

“It is a great honor to work alongside these incredible individuals who day in and day out work tirelessly to serve our citizens and our community,” said Lt. Ringleb. “Their dedication to their job goes beyond the calls they answer, with their preparation, training, and the professionalism that we expect here at Palm Bay Fire Rescue. I am extremely proud of our team, and they deserve every ounce of recognition.”