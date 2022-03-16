Palm Bay Fire Rescue Holds 2021 Annual Award Ceremony
On Wednesday, March 2nd, Palm Bay Fire Rescue held its 2021 Annual Award Ceremony. This event is an opportunity to recognize the hard work and personal dedication the members of the Fire Department have shown over the past year.
Awards were presented by Fire Chief Leslie Hoog, Assistant Chiefs Richie Acevedo and Robert Furci, and Lieutenant John Ringleb.
Certificate of Appreciation
- Adam Beard (GIS)
Commendable Service Award
- Firefighter Jesse Almeida
Commendable Service Award
Station 5 A-Shift
- Lieutenant Jon Anthony
- Engineer Craig Olesnevich
- Engineer Craig Darakis
- Firefighter Sandra Durfee
- Firefighter Ben Wetterau
Meritorious Awards
- Lieutenant Jon Anthony
- Lieutenant Carlos Pozo
- Lieutenant Tyler Richmond
- Fire Marshall Granville Krause
Life Saving Award
Station 5 B-Shift
- District Chief John Mellace
- Lieutenant Brandon McKee
- Lieutenant Brian Weigle
- Engineer John Lindsey
- Firefighter James Snyder
- Firefighter Beau Pickard
Life Saving Award
Station 2 B-Shift
- Lieutenant Tyler Richmond
- Engineer James Bliss
- Firefighter Kaylin Mitchell
- Firefighter Christopher Cozzi
Chief General Harrell Award
- Lieutenant Nick Lamb
Chief Joe Gianantonio Award
- Assistant Chief (ret) Gaius Hall
Firefighter of the Year
- Firefighter Justin Hall
Driver Engineer of the Year
- Engineer Tommy Rossetter
Company Officer of the Year
- Lieutenant John Ringleb
Chief Officer of the Year
- District Chief Jason Smith
This award ceremony is not only important to our team, but the entire community, to celebrate their achievements and recognize their efforts to serve the residents of our great city.
“It is a great honor to work alongside these incredible individuals who day in and day out work tirelessly to serve our citizens and our community,” said Lt. Ringleb. “Their dedication to their job goes beyond the calls they answer, with their preparation, training, and the professionalism that we expect here at Palm Bay Fire Rescue. I am extremely proud of our team, and they deserve every ounce of recognition.”
