ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Extra security assigned to Cerritos High School following threat

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jth6u_0eh3Uudc00
Photo courtesy of AllyUnion/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

An unspecified threat of violence targeting Cerritos High School led to bolstered security at the campus Wednesday.

The heightened security presence was assigned to ensure the safety of the students and staff at the school in the 12500 block of East 183rd Street, said Scott Smith of the ABC Unified School District.

“There was a threat,” Smith said. “We are treating it as such.”

Details of the threat were not released by the school district. Cerritos Community News reported that a student posted a video on Instagram with a gun saying he planned to carry out a shooting at the campus.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department representative said investigators do not believe the threat was credible, and there was no indication that students or staff were in danger.

Cerritos High School has been the focus of at least two recent violent incidents, prompting the president of the ABCUSD Board of Education to send a letter to the community on Monday highlighting safety measures at the campus, and noting that security had already been beefed up.

Soo Yoo referenced a Feb. 28 shooting at a nearby park involving a student, then an on-campus fight that occurred last week.

“In response to these incidents, additional campus security has been assigned to Cerritos High School,” Yoo wrote. “School administrators, counselors and staff are visible on campus during passing periods, at snack and lunch, and before and after school.

“… I understand these incidents are disturbing and of grave concern to our community, especially parents/guardians. Our district staff and the Board of Education are committed to providing additional resources … to ensure the safety of students and staff. I will keep the community informed as the investigations into these incidents progress.

“Our schools have a history of being safe places for our students to learn and grow,” she wrote. “I am confident that the district staff is doing what it takes to continue keeping our schools safe.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LAUSD to lift indoor mask-wearing mandate

Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday, with the district announcing Friday it has reached agreements with its labor unions to lift the face-covering requirement. “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy