Letter: Landfill push poll aims to deceive

Gas prices were climbing for the last year and are not a result of the war in Ukraine. The Biden administration went public with inconclusive information on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and his possible involvement in the killing of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi and then canceled an arms agreement that was made by the former administration. Gee, I wonder why the Saudis aren’t picking up the phone? President Biden’s war on American energy started the first day he took office. His rhetoric and energy policies coupled with crippling regulations that curtail oil companies from drilling on government land is why gas prices have continually climbed since he took office.

