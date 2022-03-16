ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Letter: Landfill push poll aims to deceive

Democrat-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Benton County residents have recently been the target of a push poll designed to sway them in favor of the landfill expansion. The caller asks a number of fundamentally biased questions, such as, “If the landfill expansion is denied, which...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Houston Chronicle

Opinion: As a retired energy executive, I think Biden is to blame for high gas prices

The piece starts out by asking, “First, are high gas prices Biden’s fault?” Followed by: “The short answer is no.”. The editorial ends up declaring “…the reality is [Biden], and the American consumers, are prisoners to a fickle global oil economy. That’s not political spin; that’s Economics 101.” Speaking of “spin”…
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Harris on record gas prices: 'Price to pay for democracy'

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the record-high gas prices in the United States are the "price to pay for democracy," echoing the sentiment President Biden expressed earlier this month during his State of the Union address. During a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Harris was asked about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

New poll: Large majority of Americans unhappy with Biden’s handling of high gas prices

A poll out Sunday found a large majority of Americans are unhappy with President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation and surging gas prices. The latest survey by ABC News and Ipsos finds while 77% of Americans supported the move to ban Russian imports of oil over the invasion of Ukraine, even if that means paying more at the pump, 70% of people disapprove of Biden’s handling of rising prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers sue to force US government to end mask mandate for planes

A group of Republican lawmakers is suing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to force an end to coronavirus mask requirements on airplanes. The group of 16 GOP members of Congress is led by Representative Thomas Massie and was joined by Senator Rand Paul. The lawsuit called the current CDC guidelines an "illegal mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines”.The lawsuit includes Representatives Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Mast, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Biden must take some blame for higher gas prices | Letters

Gas prices were climbing for the last year and are not a result of the war in Ukraine. The Biden administration went public with inconclusive information on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and his possible involvement in the killing of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi and then canceled an arms agreement that was made by the former administration. Gee, I wonder why the Saudis aren’t picking up the phone? President Biden’s war on American energy started the first day he took office. His rhetoric and energy policies coupled with crippling regulations that curtail oil companies from drilling on government land is why gas prices have continually climbed since he took office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arkansas Times

Fake news from the Republicans. Joe Biden alone is responsible for gas prices

Stealth gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders is working the party line, blaming gas prices on Joe Biden. Facts? Who needs ’em? It’s complicated, but nuance isn’t in the GOP playbook. The U.S. is a net energy exporter. The domestic energy industry has leases it isn’t using. We get a very small amount of our supply from Russia. There are some arguments, beneficial to U.S. refiners and our allies, for continuing to accept some Russian supplies (though I tend to agree it’s time to tighten that screw on Putin, too). Prices are high everywhere in the world. The war is a problem. Our so-called Saudi allies aren’t much help. And so on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's gas tax gaslighting

When gas prices climbed rapidly, the Biden administration blamed the oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What the administration and Democrats in Congress cannot admit, at least not without pain at election time, is that it was their explicit intent to reduce domestic oil and gas production, and record-high gasoline prices have not altered that strategy. Democrats believe that higher gas prices will nudge people to buy electric cars and solar panels for their houses and drive less, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. POLITICS
More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OnTownMedia National News

Poll: Americans want more domestic energy production

(The Center Square) – The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production. Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Itemlive.com

Lynn plans to dump landfill for a park

LYNN — The city plans to provide updates and seek input from the community on a proposed waterfront park at a former landfill site. The updates and public discussion will The post Lynn plans to dump landfill for a park appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
AOL Corp

High gas prices prompt calls for tax breaks, stimulus checks

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Gas prices have soared since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding extra pressure to consumers already dealing with higher costs at the pump after a year of rapid inflation. In response, the...
TRAFFIC

