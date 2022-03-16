ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Cases Are Way Down, But Is Flu On The Rise In The Berkshires?

By Slater
 2 days ago
Not that social media is indicative of hard evidence, but it does seem to play a role on what's trending in our area. We know that cases of Covid-19 are way down after this winter's big Omicron wave that peaked in late January, but is flu on...

WSBS

A Look Back At 10 Notable Berkshire County Fires In Pictures

Berkshire County has had plenty of fires over the last three years. It goes without saying that as residents of the Berkshires, we are very fortunate to have some of the very best firefighters in the nation. From one end of the county to the other, the bravery and skill of these amazing men and women is most certainly appreciated.
WSBS

What’s Up with Mask Bullying in Berkshire County?

As mentioned in previous articles, in times of need and crisis, especially during the pandemic, residents of Berkshire County come together and help out one another. I've heard it in on-air interviews as well as casual conversation and even in local public service announcements that Berkshire County residents along with Berkshire nonprofit organizations have assisted those affected by the pandemic by donating food, money, clothing, housing, and other household-related items. Plus, you can't forget about the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative. This group has vaccinated thousands upon thousands of Berkshire County residents and by doing so has saved many lives.
WSBS

Start Getting Excited, Pittsfield–Third Thursday Returns!

You may have heard a rumor or two lately about an event returning this spring/summer to The Common in Pittsfield. I'm happy to report that those rumors have been confirmed to be true!. Yes, Berkshire County, Third Thursday will return to the First Street Common for four events this spring...
WSBS

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
WSBS

This Childhood Creature is a Cheapskate in Massachusetts!

The Tooth Fairy isn’t keeping up with the times, at least here in Massachusetts. I remember the Tooth Fairy visiting me when I was younger. I’d put a tooth under my pillow, and the Tooth Fairy would give me somewhere between .25 cents and .50 cents. Not bad for the mid-80’s I guess. However, the Dental Care Alliance did a recent study on the Tooth Fairy, and for some reason the Tooth Fairy doesn’t like Massachusetts kids.
WSBS

You’ll Pay More for that Pint of Guinness in Massachusetts

With St. Patrick’s Day well underway we came across an interesting study by the personal finance company FinanceBuzz. According to FinanceBuzz on St. Patrick’s Day, millions of pints of Guinness will be consumed globally today. Being a finance company, they set out to find out the average cost for a pint of Guinness and the average cost of that pint per state.
WSBS

Massachusetts Is Proud To Be A Part Of “Team Kiki”

From The Berkshires to Boston: Let me clue you in on an uplifting and courageous battle against all odds regarding one of our four legged friends. It's not often that a story of this caliber tugs at the heart strings, but this article proves to bring a soft spot to everyone as we introduce you to Kiki, a lamb that is based at a farm located 35 miles south of Boston in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The story began on a heartbreaking note as the baby lamb was abandoned by her mother and exhibited a slew of health problems including an inability to stand on her own as her legs were contracted.
WSBS

Berkshire Residence…You Can Order the 2nd Round of Free Gov COVID-19 Test Kits

A reminder that you can order another round of free government-issued COVID-19 test kits even if you haven’t used the 4 tests that you ordered and received in January. The government is allowing one resident per household in the country to order two separate rounds of 4 free test kits. Why not be proactive and order another 4 tests while they are available just in case.
WSBS

Several South Berkshire County Bus Routes On Chopping Block

Some changes have been proposed for Southern Berkshire County in terms of BRTA bus service routes, and residents will have an opportunity to chime in during a series of public hearings. The changes could be quite impactful to some and not so much to others, but if you depend on the bus services, it would behoove you to attend these sessions and to get your opinion heard.
WSBS

Berkshire County is Getting Back to Using This Trail!

With extra daylight in the evening, and mild temperatures this week, many Berkshire County residents will be taking advantage of the Ashuwillticook Trail. Running from Pittsfield (a very small part) through Adams, it’s an extremely popular trail that sees walkers, runners, bird watchers, and bikers of all ages. That...
WSBS

These 11 Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
WSBS

Huge Ice Chunks Smash Through MA Driver’s Windshield (Video)

This past Saturday, much of New England including Berkshire County received another blast of wind and snow. For Berkshire County residents, the amount of snow wasn't as bad as it could have been especially with what the forecast predicted. I didn't even need to snow blow my driveway as simply shoveling it did the trick. Thank heavens Berkshire County didn't get the full effect of the predicted bomb cyclone.
