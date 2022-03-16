Covid Cases Are Way Down, But Is Flu On The Rise In The Berkshires?

As mentioned in previous articles, in times of need and crisis, especially during the pandemic, residents of Berkshire County come together and help out one another. I've heard it in on-air interviews as well as casual conversation and even in local public service announcements that Berkshire County residents along with Berkshire nonprofit organizations have assisted those affected by the pandemic by donating food, money, clothing, housing, and other household-related items. Plus, you can't forget about the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative. This group has vaccinated thousands upon thousands of Berkshire County residents and by doing so has saved many lives.
