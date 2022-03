Clay, N.Y. -- A man was gassing up his truck at the Circle K in Clay when police say Dennis Smalley wrestled the keys out of his hand, hopped in the Ford F-150 and drove off. It happened at 8 a.m. today when the owner of the truck, a 62-year-old man, was pumping gas, according to Sgt. Jon Seeber of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

