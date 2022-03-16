New York Times book critic Dwight Garner finds illumination in the works of refugees

About twice a week, mostly because it’s, like, five minutes from my grandmother’s house. I take her to the casino a lot because she’s the one who got me into it. She used to take me to Atlantic City all the time back when I was a little kid. My grandmother’s 82, and she likes to do her own thing. It’s so funny. She feels like if you’re watching her while she’s on the machine, you’re going to give her bad luck. So she’ll just take off. You think she’s over here, you turn around — she’s gone to a whole other side of the place. When she’s done, she’ll pick up her phone and call me and say either “I’m done” or “I won” and then I’ll go meet her at the cashier’s cage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO