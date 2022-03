After successfully testing out the new Whopper sandwich in Toledo, Ohio earlier this year, Burger King is finally dropping Whopper Melts nationwide. The new sandwich, which comes in three varieties, is a meltier way to enjoy a classic. Although the Whopper Melt sandwiches look different, with two thick slices of toast serving as the bun, each sandwich still offers the brand’s iconic flame-grilled beef patties. According to the have it your way brand, these new cheesy additions to the menu are just the first of many Whopper innovations to come this year.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO