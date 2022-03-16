Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Considers Running Against Kathy Hochul Despite Opposition From His Own Party

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not go away despite choosing to resign over several credible allegations of sexual harassment. Instead, he took his own version of the Big Lie to a Brooklyn church on Sunday. “The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct,” Cuomo said about the New York Attorney General’s investigation into 11 sexual harassment claims, which prosecutors and lawmakers have almost uniformly described as credible but not necessarily criminal. “They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election,” Cuomo added, coming awfully close to mimicking Donald Trump, himself accused by many women of sexual violence and misconduct. Cuomo also hinted at a political comeback, intoning, “God isn’t finished with me yet.” The deranged sermon followed a TV ad blitz launched by the former governor last week that, as the New York Times reported, misleadingly spliced together news clips to suggest the allegations were bogus.
Comments / 0