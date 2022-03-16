ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Considers Running Against Kathy Hochul Despite Opposition From His Own Party

By Brian Schwartz, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been fielding calls from supporters about a possible campaign against his replacement and fellow Democrat, Gov. Kathy Hochul. His aides have been conducting their own internal voter polling on a potential matchup. Cuomo's political committee started the new year with over $16...

CBS New York

Will Andrew Cuomo run for governor again?

NEW YORK -- There's new buzz over whether former governor Andrew Cuomo will run again and try to unseat the woman who replaced him.You could say that "coy" has now become Cuomo's middle name, which rhymes with "toy," which is exactly what he's doing right now -- toying with the idea of maybe, possible running for governor again, challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming June Democratic primary.Speaking at a Black church in Brooklyn on March 6, Cuomo said, "They broke my heart, but they didn't break my spirit. I want to take the energy that could make me bitter...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul brushes off questions about Cuomo

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul brushed aside questions Friday about former governor Andrew Cuomo's hints he may run against her.She says she's got more important things to worry about."I am so focused right now on the next two weeks to get through a budget that'll take care of the needs of New Yorkers as we come through this pandemic, and I'll focus on the politics later on down the road. Right now, New Yorkers are counting on me to get the job done," Hochul said.The budget is due April 1.As for the former governor, when asked pointblank whether he will throw his hat in the ring, Cuomo said he's keeping his options open. He also said he might not run as a Democrat and could form his own party if he runs in November.
POLITICS
