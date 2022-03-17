ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

UN warns Libya could be divided again, urges 2022 elections

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eh3TpGC00

The United Nations' political chief warned Wednesday that Libya could again see two rival administrations and a return to instability, calling for election s as soon as possible to unify the oil-rich North African nation.

Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council she is encouraged by support for a U.N. initiative to convene a joint committee from Libya's rival House of Representatives and High State Council with a goal of reaching agreement by both bodies “on a constitutional basis that would lead to election s this year.”

The crisis erupted after Libya failed to hold its first presidential elections on Dec. 24 under a U.N.-led reconciliation effort.

The country’s east-based House of Representatives named a new prime minister, former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, to lead a new interim government in February. The lawmakers claimed the mandate of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is based in the capital, Tripoli, expired when the election failed to take place.

But Dbeibah insists he will remain prime minister until elections are held, and the High State Council, which advises the interim government, called parliament’s decision to name a new prime minister “incorrect” before holding elections.

DiCarlo said U.N. special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, on March 3 asked the House of Representatives speaker and High State Council president to appoint six members to the joint committee and both responded favorably. She said the council nominated its representatives on Tuesday and the U.N. expects the House of Representatives to do the same in the coming days.

Separately, DiCarlo said, Williams has offered to mediate between Dbeibah and Bashagha “to overcome the current political impasse.”

Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed 2011 uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. For years, it has been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by an array of militias and foreign governments.

In April 2019, east-based military commander Khalifa Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to capture Tripoli. Hifter’s campaign collapsed after Turkey and Qatar stepped up their military support for the Tripoli government with hundreds of Turkish soldiers and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

Mediated by Williams, then the acting U.N. envoy, an October 2020 cease-fire agreement led to the formation of a transitional government with Dbeibah as prime minister and scheduled elections for Dec. 24 which are now postponed.

DiCarlo warned that the continuing standoff over “executive legitimacy” could again lead to two parallel administrations, “instability and possibly unrest and deal a severe blow to the prospect of elections.”

She said there have been “worrying developments” since March 1, when the House of Representatives held a vote of confidence on Bashagha’s new government. The vote was marred by “procedural flaws and threats of violence against some members of the chamber and their families” according to reports received by the United Nations.

DiCarlo pointed to the continuing suspension of airline flights between cities in the east and Tripoli and “forces in western Libya supporting either side moving on March 9-10 towards the capital.” She said Williams engaged both sides “and managed to reduce tensions.”

But the U.N. political chief warned that “Libya is now facing a new phase of political polarization, which risks dividing its institutions once again and reversing the gains achieved over the past two years.”

“We remain convinced that credible, transparent and inclusive elections based on a sound constitutional and legal framework are the only solution to the current stalemate,” she said.

The United States and United Kingdom strongly supported Williams’ efforts to promote dialogue among the feuding parties that leads to elections, but Russia did not.

U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said the United States strongly urges the House of Representatives and High State Council to participate in the U.N.-facilitated dialogue.

“Free and fair elections are the sole path to stability and prosperity for the Libyan people, and we have an obligation to support the Libyan people’s desire for elections,” he told the council.

UK deputy ambassador James Kariuki also urged those on both sides to accept Williams’ offer and “set aside narrow interests and engage seriously to address the underlying conditions that prevented elections from going ahead last December.”

He said 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote have made their aspirations clear and “all actors, internal and external, should refrain from any moves that could undermine stability or deepen divisions in Libya and threaten to undo the hard-won progress achieved over the last two years.”

But Russia’s deputy ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, said, “We respect the wishes of Libyans to solve their domestic problems themselves.”

“It is from this standpoint that we perceive the endorsement by the Libyan House of Representatives of a new composition of the government led by prime minister Bashagha,” he told the council. “This is an important step towards overcoming the protracted crisis.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Libya crisis worsens as rival government takes oath

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 (Reuters) - A standoff between two rival governments in Libya worsened on Thursday with the risk of fighting or territorial division as the parliament in the east swore in a new administration while the incumbent in Tripoli refused to cede power. Addressing the parliament after taking...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

PRISTINA, March 3 (Reuters) - Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN official urges Libyans to work towards elections

The U.N.'s top official for Libya on Friday urged the country's divided factions to refrain from violence and agree on a framework for the future. Libya is being pulled apart again, with two rival governments claiming power after tentative steps towards unity in the past year following a decade of civil war. Stephanie Williams, the U.N. special adviser on Libya, invited lawmakers to appoint 12 members to a committee that will work to overcome the political deadlock. “The solution to Libya’s crisis does not lie in forming rival administrations and perennial transitions,” Stephanie Williams, the U.N. special adviser on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fathi Bashagha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Mercenaries#Un#The United Nations#North African#The U N Security Council#U N#Interior#The High State Council
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Russia Sees No Reason for UN Peacekeepers to Be Sent to Ukraine - RIA

(Reuters) - Russia sees no reason for United Nations peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying. Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the minitry's international organisations department, said there was no need for peacekeepers as Russia was in control, RIA reported. A new...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

578K+
Followers
142K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy