Lafayette, CO

‘2nd Christmas’ Comes For Families Who Lost Homes In The Marshall Fire

By Shawna Khalafi
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) — Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves — and even the Grinch — set up shop at a church in Lafayette on Wednesday to give families impacted by the Marshall Fire “A Magical 2nd Christmas to Remember.”

(credit: CBS)

More than 1,000 families lost their homes in the fire — just days after Christmas.

At the Flatirons Community Church on Wednesday, those families and the families of first responders were given Christmas ornaments and stockings, toys, donations, special gifts from Target, Visa and Lowes, and more.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation helped host the event and it included an special appearance from members of the Bronco Cheerleaders.

