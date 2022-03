The Human Rights Campaign said Wednesday that it plans to refuse the donation Disney CEO Bob Chapek pledged to the organization until meaningful action is taken to ensure laws like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill aren’t passed. “The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books,” Joni Madison, interim president of the Human Rights Campaign, said...

