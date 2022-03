You may have heard that the Marvel TV shows that were formerly at home on Netflix have all come to Disney+ this week. There’s just one hitch for the most family-friendly streaming service: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher are all TV-MA. And let’s just say that they feature characters doing some very un-Disney-like things to each other. Sex and violence reach near R-rated levels, which is part of the appeal of these shows. That said, some parents may have legitimate concerns about what their children watch. Fortunately, we’re here to help!

