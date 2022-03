COVID-19 masking requirements are a thing of the past for Cincinnati — at least for now. The city of Cincinnati has lifted masking and testing requirements for city employees as well as for members of the public who enter city facilities. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the change Tuesday morning after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently adjusted its guidance for how it reports the severity of COVID-19 cases as well as its recommended prevention tactics members of the public should take.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO