Lampard on how relegation fears are affecting his Everton side

By Calvin
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Everton players have come in for quite a bit of criticism for their continued lackadaisical play that sees the Blues circling the relegation drain with 12 games left to play in the season. Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle’s visit tomorrow, manager Frank Lampard did...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jamie Carragher
