Angelika Anywhere Review

When it comes to audio, Sonos is responsible for some of the best speakers in the business. The Roam SL gives users the chance to bring that top-quality Sonos sound on the go, with simple features that make connecting and playing music practically automatic. Whether you're going on a hike or simply need a lightweight speaker that you can move around your home, the Roam SL boasts a sleek, lightweight design, but is rugged and portable. With drop resistance and an IP67 waterproof rating, the speaker can technically be submerged for 30 minutes without missing a beat. Connecting to the Roam SL is super simple: with audio streaming set up over wifi, control your speaker via the Sonos app, or connect via Bluetooth or Apple AirPlay. Best of all, it's $20 cheaper than the original Sonos Roam, making it even easier than ever to invest in the Sonos experience.

