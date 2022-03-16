ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Angelika Anywhere Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just the biggest movies that benefit from the biggest screens. Arthouse theaters—theaters that play indie, foreign, and vintage films—form the heart of the cinematic community. The Angelika Film Center wants to recapture that spirit with Angelika Anywhere, its video streaming service. You’ll find hundreds of acclaimed films, including recent...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

How to Watch the Oscars Online

You’ve seen 2022’s best movies. Now, see which one takes home the top prize by streaming the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. Two years (and counting) of a pandemic have made movies more special than ever. We cherish those rare opportunities when it feels safe to go to a theater, to enjoy the best films on the biggest screens with fellow moviegoers. In 2021, some of that magic returned, thanks to a selection of special movies that drew us to theaters.
ENTERTAINMENT
makeuseof.com

How to Watch Netflix US From Anywhere in the World

The Netflix library in the United States is considerably more extensive than in other countries since it doesn't have global licensing rights for most of the content. So, we plan to figure out how to watch Netflix US from anywhere. Doing this will give you more control over your Netflix...
TV SHOWS
Gear Patrol

Bring Sonos Sound Anywhere with the Roam SL Speaker

When it comes to audio, Sonos is responsible for some of the best speakers in the business. The Roam SL gives users the chance to bring that top-quality Sonos sound on the go, with simple features that make connecting and playing music practically automatic. Whether you're going on a hike or simply need a lightweight speaker that you can move around your home, the Roam SL boasts a sleek, lightweight design, but is rugged and portable. With drop resistance and an IP67 waterproof rating, the speaker can technically be submerged for 30 minutes without missing a beat. Connecting to the Roam SL is super simple: with audio streaming set up over wifi, control your speaker via the Sonos app, or connect via Bluetooth or Apple AirPlay. Best of all, it's $20 cheaper than the original Sonos Roam, making it even easier than ever to invest in the Sonos experience.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Could a Robot Be a Friend?

When COVID-19 first hit, I was terrified to leave my home. As the father of three and a husband of 25 years, I felt helpless to protect my family as the narrative changed seemingly day-to-day. I knew fashioning medical masks from scarves was far from ideal, so I made masks for my family, friends, and any elderly customer that wanted one, using my 3D printer and some micron-level cloth filter material intended for residential HVAC systems. Still, I felt like I had no control over what was happening.
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justine Bateman
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
PC Magazine

Which Metaverse Do You Want to Live In?

Yesterday at SXSW, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new plan to immediately reduce Russian-sponsored disinformation about Ukraine, and promised to hire a blue-ribbon panel of experts to find ways that Facebook’s proprietary algorithm can promote freedom and democracy across the globe. “It is time to pick a side,” Zuckerberg said to the cheers of the crowd.
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Sony LinkBuds Review

Most true wireless earphones focus on isolating you from outside noises by sealing your ear canal with silicone or foam tips or by employing microphones and active noise cancellation circuitry to block out your surroundings. Sony’s LinkBuds take the opposite approach—these $179.99 earphones enable you to hear your environment by way of ring-shaped drivers that leave a big, open space in front of your ear canal. It’s a clever idea, and the LinkBuds sound pretty good if you can get them in yours ears securely. Unfortunately, the open design often leads to a very loose fit that may not stay in your ear at all.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to watch Fruits Basket online from anywhere

Fruits Basket is certainly one of the more unique anime concepts out there, offering a plot that is heartfelt, sad and at times... slightly confusing. A must-watch for both new and existing anime fans, you can catch the whole of Fruits Basket with a Funimation free trial. Watch Fruits Basket.
COMICS
TechRadar

How to watch Servant of the People with Volodymyr Zelenskyy online from anywhere

Channel 4 has bought the rights to Servants of the People, the political satire that functioned as the precursor to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's path to becoming the President of Ukraine. With many territories around the globe looking to secure the licensing rights to the 2015 TV show, we've detailed how to watch Servants of the People online from anywhere - with those in the UK able to watch for free on All 4.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Media#Amazon Fire Tv#Advertising#Android#Web Browsers#Arthouse#The Angelika Film Center#The Blair Witch Project#Selma#Matrix
PC Magazine

Rent and Buy Options Dropped From Apple TV App on Android TV

If you’re trying to watch content in the Apple TV app on Google smart TV platforms, you may notice some odd hoops you now have to jump through. Apple appears to have removed in-app purchase and rental options in an updated version of the Apple TV app in Android TV and Google TV, FlatPanelsHD reports. Where the app would previously have displayed a rent or buy button for iTunes movies and shows, it now displays a button labeled “How to Watch,” which explains that users can make the rental or purchase through the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, or “other streaming devices.” The option to subscribe to Apple TV+ has also been removed, The Verge notes.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Munbyn P941 Label Printer 2.0 Review

Prints on label stock from 1.57 to 4.3 inches wide. Prints from all major shipping and shopping platforms, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and eBay. Tends to feed multiple labels when loading a roll or stack. Munbyn P941 Label Printer 2.0 Specs. Type Printer Only. Color or Monochrome Monochrome. Connection...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy