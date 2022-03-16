ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies designate former Cuban pitching prospect Yoan Lopez for assignment

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OwTB_0eh3QMD600
One-time coveted Cuban prospect Yoan Lopez has been cut loose by the Phillies. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies announced Wednesday that they have designated right-hander Yoan Lopez for assignment. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Odubel Herrera, whose signing is now official. Another move will be required for the signing of Kyle Schwarber, once that becomes official.

After Lopez defected from Cuba in 2014, the Diamondbacks signed him and gave him a bonus of $8.27M. The club went over their international bonus allotment to do so, which was allowed under the CBA at that time. However, the penalty for doing so was that they were then prohibited from giving a bonus larger than $300K for the next two international signing periods.

Unfortunately, Lopez never really justified that aggressiveness. After a couple of years of mediocre results as a starter in the minors, Arizona moved him to a relief role. He made it to the majors in 2018 and threw out of the club’s bullpen over the next few years, making 113 appearances in that time, logging a total of 101 2/3 innings with a 4.25 ERA, 19.1% strikeout rate and 7.7% walk rate.

After being designated for assignment in May of last year, Lopez was claimed by the Braves and spent the rest of the year with their Triple-A club. He threw 32 2/3 innings there with a 26.7% strikeout rate and 8.4% walk rate, finishing with an ERA of 3.03. Despite those encouraging results, Atlanta designated him for assignment when they acquired Jay Jackson in November, with the Phillies claiming him off waivers at that time. That makes this the third DFA in less than a year for Lopez. With the promise he showed in Triple-A, it seems likely he will be claimed again. He has just over two years of MLB service time and still can be optioned to the minors, meaning a team could take a chance on the 29-year-old and improve their bullpen depth.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays reportedly 'making push' for Kyle Schwarber

The Blue Jays are “making a big push” for Kyle Schwarber, tweets Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. Marly Rivera of ESPN reported (on Twitter) the Jays had interest in the lefty-hitting outfielder. Heyman adds that multiple teams remain in the mix but puts Toronto among the front-runners for his services.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies reportedly checked in on Nick Castellanos, Odubel Herrera

In reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper — a two-time winner of the award — the Phillies have a solid base for putting together a top-shelf outfield. Of course, they still need two more bodies (or more) to help Mr. Harper patrol the grass, and the list of available names is about to start dwindling quickly. Already, in fact, they’re dealing with a depleted free-agent pool.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees hoping to pull off blockbuster trade for 2 A’s pitchers

The New York Yankees aren’t expected to sign any of the remaining top-tier free agents this offseason, but that doesn’t rule out a potential blockbuster trade for the Yankees. After acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins, the Yankees could look to upgrade the starting rotation in a deal with the A’s. Oakland is having a fire sale right now, moving on from most of their core, and the Yankees could look to capitalize on that with a deal for hurlers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, per Jon Heyman.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Kyle Schwarber Agrees to Deal With Phillies

Former Cub Schwarber agrees to deal with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies have agreed to a deal with former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported Wednesday. Philadelphia has been linked to Schwarber throughout the offseason, with Salisbury reporting the Phillies were in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jackson
Person
Kyle Schwarber
MLive.com

Tigers make first 2 cuts of spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ty Madden and Dylan Smith got an invitation to Major League spring training before they pitched a single inning of professional baseball. The invitation didn’t last long. Madden and Smith became the first two cuts of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the Tigers...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki to Huge Five-Year Deal

Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to huge five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs focused their attention on the outfield and landed Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. Sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cuban#Braves#Diamondbacks#Cba#Era
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign RHP Chris Martin on one-year, $2.5M deal

The Cubs are in agreement with right-hander Chris Martin on a one-year deal, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The deal comes with a $2.5M guarantee, along with $500K in performance bonuses and a $250K roster bonus. (Twitter links) Martin, 36 in June, certainly didn’t have a textbook path to...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees join trade talks for Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

It has been apparent for months now that the Athletics planned on engaging in a massive fire sale this offseason, shipping out their arbitration-eligible players for younger and cheaper players with more team control. Since the lockout has ended, they’ve fulfilled the prophecy by sending Chris Bassitt to the Mets, Matt Olson to the Braves and Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays. It seems possible that Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are going to be next in line. In recent days, the two hurlers have been connected to the White Sox and Twins, with Montas also garnering interest from the Rays. We can now add the Yankees to the list of interested parties, per Robert Murray of FanSided and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies have agreement to sign slugger Kyle Schwarber

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Phillies have reached a multi-year agreement to sign free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, according to a baseball source. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known. The deal is pending a physical exam. Schwarber, 29, is expected to play left field for the Phillies. The...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy