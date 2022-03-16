ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Texas City Is Considered The Most Obese In The US

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Over 40% of American adults are considered overweight, according to data from the CDC .

In a study released this week, WalletHub found the most obese cities across the country . Here's how they did it:

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Our data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

The three key dimensions are obesity and overweight, health consequences and food and fitness.

"The huge availability of fast-food and increasingly cheaper grocery items that have negatively altered our diets. Unfortunately, the extra pounds have inflated the costs of obesity-related medical treatment to approximately $190.2 billion a year and annual productivity losses due to work absenteeism to around $4.3 billion," WalletHub said in its study.

Here's a look at the 15 most overweight cities in the United States:

  1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
  2. Memphis, Tennessee-Mississippi-Arkansas
  3. Knoxville, Tennessee
  4. Mobile, Alabama
  5. Jackson, Mississippi
  6. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama
  7. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas
  8. Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana
  9. Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia-South Carolina
  10. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  11. Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia
  12. Lafayette, Louisiana
  13. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-North Carolina
  14. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania
  15. Huntsville, Alabama

To see WalletHub's full study, click here .

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

